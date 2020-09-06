Jobs that pay 6 figures a month? Sorry, listing errors

Fancy a job that pays six figures a month?

The Sunday Times found at least 10 jobs touting salaries of $100,000 a month or more on the national jobs portal MyCareersFuture.sg last month.

Some of these listings have been edited as they were mistakenly reflecting annual wages and attracting dozens of applications. Several, however, remain unchanged.

Observers said such salary offers are too good to be true, especially in this uncertain economic climate.

One project manager job is listed with a $160,000 to $200,000 monthly salary. The role, which involves coming up with digital products for the financial technology market, seeks candidates with 10 years of experience. It has received some 40 applications on the portal.

Another listing for a financial services industry consultant with at least five years' experience offers a monthly pay of between $130,000 and $200,000. It has over 30 applications. When contacted, the firm clarified that it was a typo.

These are probably entry blunders, said Mr Paul Heng, managing director of NeXT Career Consulting Group, adding that some of the salaries are per annum figures.

Mr David Leong, managing director of human resources firm PeopleWorldwide Consulting, said: "Typically, those in the higher salary brackets are likely to be hunted by search consultants who will scour the best talents for their clients."

Replying to ST queries, some firms said these were administrative mistakes. Others did not respond.

Omni Machinery, which services and rents out mobile elevated work platforms, initially had a business development executive job listing offering a monthly salary of $40,000 to $150,000. This was revised to $3,000 to $12,500 monthly on Wednesday.

Mr Bryant Ee, the firm's co-founder, pointed out the administrative error on the job advertisement.

On why the firm is hiring despite being impacted by the pandemic - the company's revenue saw a 70 per cent dip during the circuit breaker period when demand for its equipment fell - he said it is important to plan ahead and find new ways of doing business. He expects business to resume at normal levels from next month and said new hires will have more time to pick up skills.

Business software provider SAP Singapore has also corrected a listing error which placed the machine learning developer's salary at $60,000 to $120,000 monthly. This has been changed to $5,000 to $10,000 a month.

The company, which is hiring essential and replacement positions, is assisting firms to evolve the way they do business digitally, said its managing director Eileen Chua.

"No industries have been spared by the pandemic, with some bearing the brunt of the downturn much more than others, but the growth of remote working has helped us," she said.

This article was first published in The Straits Times. Permission required for reproduction.