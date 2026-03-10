Johor proposes 12 drop-off points for Singapore cross-border taxis; includes JB Sentral, Johor Premium Outlets

Johor's state government has proposed 12 drop-off points for Singapore cross-border taxis, Bernama reported last Saturday (March 7).

These 12 locations are Senai International Airport, JB Sentral, Medini, Southkey, Mount Austin and Eco Botanic, as well as six shopping centres including Johor Premium Outlets, according to Johor's Works, Transportation and Infrastructure committee chairman and state executive councillor Mohamad Fazli Mohamad Salleh.

The remaining five shopping centres were not mentioned by Fazli in the interview with Bernama.

"These passenger drop-off points are locations that the state government considers to be focal points," Fazli said.

"With regard to taxis from Singapore, it's possible that foreign tourists who arrive at Changi Airport want to go directly to Johor by taxi," he added.

At present, cross-border taxis from Singapore can only drop passengers off at Larkin Sentral in Johor Bahru while taxis from Malaysia can drop passengers at Ban San Street Terminal in Singapore.

Fazli also said that taxis from Malaysia may be able to drop passengers off at five locations in Singapore in the future, namely Changi Airport, Kranji, Jurong, Shenton Way and Rochor.

Cross-border taxi enhancements

Speaking on cross-border travel, Senior Minister of State for Transport Sun Xueling delivered updates on the cross-border taxi scheme in a Facebook post on Monday (March 9).

She shared that she had "fruitful discussions" with representatives from the National Taxi Association (NTA) and National Private Hire Vehicles Association (NPHVA) over the weekend, where the latter two associations advised on how the convenience and efficiency of cross-border rides can be improved.

Sun also said that they are "making good progress" with their Malaysian counterparts, adding that she hopes to share good news on enhanced cross-border services soon.

She stated: "We will continue to take in feedback from our tripartite partners, as we discuss with our Malaysian counterparts to improve these transport options and to meet the demand."

National Trades Union Congress (NTUC) assistant secretary-general Yeo Wan Ling, who is also an advisor to NTA and NPHVA, commented on the cross-border taxi scheme in a Facebook post on Monday.

She highlighted several key topics that were brought up in the engagement with the Ministry of Transport (MOT) and Land Transport Authority (LTA), including enforcement against illegal cross-border ride-hailing services and how commuters and drivers can identify legal cross-border taxis.

Yeo also advocated safe and properly equipped holding areas for drivers waiting for jobs, a review of fares considering higher operating costs for drivers, as well as flexible drop-off and pick-up arrangements to expand earning opportunities for drivers.

"While details will be shared by the authorities in due course, we are encouraged that our feedback has been heard," Yeo said.

"NTA and NPHVA will continue to work closely with MOT and LTA as these enhancements are implemented, with the aim of improving operations and expanding earning opportunities for our drivers."

