Johor and Grab in talks to enhance cross-border travel agreement

The Johor government and ride hailing company Grab are in discussions to update the Cross-Border Travel Agreement between Singapore and the Malaysian state.

This aims to make travel between Singapore and Johor smoother, said Johor Chief Minister Onn Hafiz Ghazi in a statement posted to Facebook on Thursday (June 19).

Stating that these discussions were raised during a recent meeting with Grab's senior management, amongst other key matters, Onn Hafiz explained that the talks form part of broader efforts to enhance Johor's tourism and transportation sectors ahead of Visit Johor Year 2026 (TMJ 2026).

TMJ 2026 is a statewide campaign which aims to attract 12 million tourists to Johor and generate RM42 billion in revenue, reported Bernama.

"The discussions also explored potential cross-border collaborations involving the Malaysian and Singaporean transport ministries, alongside the role of Grab and other public transport providers in facilitating smoother travel between the two countries," Onn Hafiz said.

AsiaOne has reached out to Grab for more information.

The Chief Minister also revealed that an integrated, physical and digital platform, which showcases must-visit attractions in Johor, was in the works.

This initiative holds strong potential to help tourists access information more easily online and offline while further boosting the state's tourism sector, he said.

"It will also create new income opportunities for the people, stimulate the local economy and position Johor as a modern, open and globally welcoming state."

[[nid:718706]]

bhavya.rawat@asiaone.com