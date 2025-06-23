Johor cops probe Singapore-registered car for driving against traffic on expressway

Police in Johor are investigating an incident involving a Singapore-registered vehicle travelling against traffic at the 55km mark on the Senai-Desaru Expressway.

In a statement on Sunday (June 22), Kota Tinggi police chief Superintendent Yusof Othman said the incident is believed to have occurred at around 11.31am on Saturday.

A 12-second video of the incident, which was uploaded to the a Facebook page by the name of Community Roda Johor, shows the white car driving on the wrong lane.

Although it slowed down slightly when approached by the vehicle recording the dashcam footage, the Singapore-registered car seemingly did not come to a stop to let the vehicle pass.

Stating that the driver of the car was "endangering other road users", Yusof said the case was being investigated under Malaysia's Road Transport Act 1987 for reckless and dangerous driving.

He urged members of the public with information about the incident to contact Traffic Enforcement Officer Inspector Amirul Mustakim Mustaza at 017-479 3329 to assist in investigations.

"The police advises all road users always to stay vigilant and obey traffic laws for the safety of everyone," he added.

