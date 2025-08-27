Johor earthquake: No impact on Singapore buildings, says BCA

The recent Johor earthquake has not affected buildings in Singapore, according to a Facebook post by the Building and Construction Authority (BCA) on Tuesday (Aug 26).

An earthquake with a magnitude of 4.1 struck Johor on Sunday (Aug 24) at around 6.10am, originating 5km west of Segamat in Johor at a depth of 10km, the Malaysian Meteorological Department stated.

This location is about 180km from Singapore, BCA said, adding that it — along with other agencies — have been monitoring real-time data and assessing the impact of seismic activities on buildings in Singapore.

"None of our tremor sensors (accelerometers) installed on buildings across Singapore were triggered by this earthquake," the authority stated.

BCA explained that all buildings in Singapore are designed based on internationally recognised codes that have been adapted for our local context.

"Our buildings are designed to be sufficiently robust and capable of withstanding lateral forces, including those due to tremors from distant earthquakes."

It will continue to closely track regional seismic developments as well as review and update building safety framework to "keep pace with evolving global standards" and changing environment conditions, BCA said.

Johor quake rattles homes

While the effects of the quake were not felt in Singapore, residents in Segamat certainly felt the impact.

In several videos on social media believed to be CCTV footage from residential homes in Segamat, vehicles were seen swaying, causing their alarms to go off.

Some video footage taken inside homes had rattling sounds in the background, followed by the crashing of what could possibly be falling items.

From the videos, the tremors appeared to last for up to five seconds based on AsiaOne's observation.

