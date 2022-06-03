Johor police chief: No Singaporean victims of crime since borders reopened, report of 7 unsafe areas there 'irresponsible'

Ever since the Causeway's reopening in April, there have been a number of reports alleging that Singaporeans have been victims of crime in Johor Bahru (JB).

These include a Malaysian Customs officer asking a family for 'coffee money' after they drove past the checkpoint 'without clearance', and a motorist finding out that parts of his vehicle were stolen after returning from a shopping trip.

However in a press conference on Thursday (June 2), Johor police chief Datuk Kamarul Zaman Mamat came out to reassure that no Singaporeans have been the victims of crime in Johor since the two countries reopened land borders, reported The Star.

“So far, not a single foreign traveller that has visited Johor has lodged a report with the police saying they have been a crime victim,” he said.

He also rubbished a report by a Singapore travel portal which highlighted seven areas where notable crimes have taken place in the past, with the headline "7 areas in JB that locals advise tourists to stay alert in while travelling".

Some of these areas include Larkin bus terminal, Taman Pelangi and the bustling street of Jalan Wong Ah Fook – which is home to various popular food establishments.

Kamarul Zaman said that such media reports are "just irresponsible accusations" and an attempt to tarnish the image of the police and state.

He added the police have always received good co-operation from the state government to combat and lower crime rate in Johor.

"When the borders reopened on April 1, I stationed 1,600 personnel and officers at 41 known major public areas throughout Johor to safeguard the people, including foreign travellers," he added.

He reminded foreign travellers to always respect Malaysia’s laws when they travel into JB.

In November last year, the Johor police responded to viral social media posts claiming that snatch thieves were targeting Singaporeans when they crossed the border to Johor Bahru when it reopens.

The police had urged the public not to believe viral statements on social media and to verify the information received, clarifying that crime in JB has fallen over the years, reported CNA then.

