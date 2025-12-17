Joo Chiat blaze: 40 evacuated, 1 taken to hospital after fire breaks out at terrace houses

A row of terrace houses along Chiku Road in Joo Chiat were damaged in an early morning fire on Wednesday (Dec 17).

The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) said it was alerted to the fire at three single-storey terrace houses at about 4am, adding that the fire was spreading to adjacent units when officers arrived at the scene.

To prevent the blaze from spreading further, SCDF said its firefighters set up water jets to surround and contain the fire at the first three units, while deploying a combined ladder platform to conduct aerial firefighting.

About 40 people from the affected and neighbouring units were evacuated by the police and SCDF as a precautionary measure.

According to the SCDF, up to seven water jets were deployed at the peak of firefighting operations.

The fire was eventually put out at about 6.45am.

Six adjacent terrace houses suffered varying degrees of burn damage.

SCDF said that one person was assessed for smoke inhalation and later conveyed to the Singapore General Hospital.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

[[nid:726239]]

editor@asiaone.com