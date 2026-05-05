Joo Seng Road flat blaze: Man to be charged with mischief by fire with intent to destroy a house

A 44-year-old man will be charged in court on Wednesday (May 6) for his alleged involvement in a case of fire at an HDB block at Joo Seng Road on Monday night.

The 18th-floor unit at Block 14 Joo Seng Road fire resulted in significant damage to the affected and surrounding units.

Firefighters took about three hours to bring the fire, which had engulfed the entire unit, under control.

A total of eight residents and two firefighters were taken to hospital as a result of the fire.

When AsiaOne reached the scene just after midnight, at least 10 Singapore Civil Defence Force firefighting and rescue appliances were present.

Residents were eventually allowed home in batches, from about 1.40am.

Police said in a statement on Tuesday that the man will be charged with the offence of mischief of fire with intent to destroy a house — an offence which carries a jail term of up to 10 years and a fine.

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editor@asiaone.com