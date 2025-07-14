Joss paper burning allegedly sparks corridor fire in Chai Chee; 7 received medical aid

Seven people received medical treatment after a fire broke out at the corridor of a Chai Chee Housing and Development Board (HDB) block.

The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) told AsiaOne that firefighters from Paya Lebar and Changi Fire Station responded to a fire at Block 52, Chai Chee Street at about 8:05am on Sunday (July 13).

Upon their arrival, the fire was "well-alight" - and it involved household items placed at the 13th floor lift lobby which was extinguished using a water jet, said SCDF.

Two units above the lobby sustained heat and soot damage and 35 residents were evacuated from the block by the police and SCDF as a precautionary measure.

Seven people were treated by SCDF paramedics at the scene and declined to be sent to the hospital.

The fire involved the burning of joss paper near some "miscellaneous" items and affected power supply to the entire block, reported Lianhe Zaobao.

According to the Chinese daily, a large amount of debris, alongside blackened pots, pans and charred wooden cabinets and chairs, was piled up in the lobby where the fire broke out.

The owner of the affected unit told Lianhe Zaobao that he was inside when his wife was burning incense paper outside their flat.

"She usually burns paper downstairs, but today, she ran to the corridor to burn it for some reason. I wanted to stop her, but it was too late," said the 66-year-old who declined to be named.

SCDF is still investigating the cause of the fire.

It advises the public to help maintain a safe living environment by keeping common corridors, lift lobbies and staircases free of clutter.

"A cluttered corridor can increase the risk of fire spread, hinder evacuation efforts, and delay SCDF’s response during an emergency."

