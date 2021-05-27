J&T Express apologises after courier caught dropping parcel in front of customer's gate

With Singaporeans staying home to help curb the spread of Covid-19, many of us have turned to online shopping for our necessities.

While the majority of our packages arrive at our doorsteps in good condition, some people have had to deal with roughly handled parcels and the damaged items within.

This morning (May 27), Qamarul Asyraf, 32, shared his bad experience with delivery company J&T Express on Facebook group Complaint Singapore.

In a video clip he uploaded, a woman delivering his parcel — two boxes of baby formula he had ordered through Shopee — was seen dropping the parcel in front of his gate.

An audible thud could be heard as the package hit the floor. She proceeded to press the doorbell and left after taking a photo of the unit as proof of delivery.

As soon as the Sengkang resident retrieved the parcel, he saw a torn box.

Speaking with AsiaOne, Qamarul said: "I feel sad knowing that this milk is for my son for the condition and angry at the same time. Outer box is totally damaged and milk box is damaged also. Thank god the internal milk packaging did not leak. [sic]"

While looking through the CCTV footage, he noted that the parcel was already dented before she threw it.

"If she can throw in front of my gate, I believe her parcel handling on her vehicle would be the same [sic]," the senior technical support analyst wrote in the post.

Qamarul told AsiaOne that he had made multiple online orders since last year due to Covid-19. He usually receives one to two parcels per week, but this was the first time his package arrived in such a condition.

As of writing, his Facebook post garnered 974 likes, 362 comments and 3,500 shares, with netizens quick to chide the delivery staff for her poor handling of the parcel.

Others chimed in, sharing their own unpleasant experiences with J&T Express couriers.

Qamarul told AsiaOne: "I contacted them yesterday and they called me earlier to apologise. They also wrote an apology letter."

A spokesperson for J&T Express told Mothership that the company is investigating the issue and it has contacted the affected customer.

"We are fully committed to safeguarding the delivery of parcels by our drivers, and have in place strict guidelines on delivery standards for all our contractors.

"This behaviour is unacceptable and goes against our values and service commitment at J&T Express. We will be undertaking the necessary action to ensure that the utmost care is taken for our customers' packages. Pending the outcome of our investigation, sanctions could include a fine and other penalties."

