Judge acquits woman of failing to provide safe working environment for maid

SINGAPORE - A woman whose then domestic helper was caught on camera in 2017 cleaning a second-storey glass awning was acquitted on Tuesday (Jan 28) of failing to provide a safe working environment for the Filipina.

Following a trial, District Judge Salina Ishak gave Australian Belinda Huber, alias Belinda Tran, 37, a discharge amounting to an acquittal for the offence under the Employment of Foreign Manpower Act.

Those given such a discharge cannot be charged again with the same offence.

In giving her verdict, Judge Salina said she did not find the testimony of the maid, Ms Taculad Rose Mae Mata, to be "unusually convincing".

Ms Huber is a director of Huber's, the parent company of Huber's Butchery.

She was all smiles on Tuesday when she found out about the judge's decision.

She told reporters outside the courtroom: "I'm very relieved that justice has prevailed."

She had claimed trial to one count of failing to provide a safe working environment for Ms Mata between early June and July 4, 2017.

Ms Huber was accused of allowing Ms Mata to clean the glass awning over the porch area of her Goldhill Avenue house near Dunearn Road.

During the trial on Oct 25 last year, Ms Huber testified in court that she had never seen the helper standing on the glass awning.