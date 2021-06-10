June 2021 COE results: Cat A and Cat B continue to climb while Cat E slips

CAT Premium Change Quota No. of bids A $48,510 ▲ $6,709 858 1,439 B $60,109 ▲ $2,020 815 1,107 C $37,002 ▼ $4,699 195 413 E $61,112 ▼ $888 259 331

In the second round of bidding for June, COE prices for Cat E slipped while premiums for Cat A and Cat B climbed.

The recent launch of the popular Volkswagen Golf may have pushed up premiums for Cat B.

Get data on past COE bidding exercises at our COE bidding results page.

Cat A COE - Premiums climb 16 per cent

PHOTO: sgCarMart

Premiums for Cat A, for cars up to 1,600cc in engine capacity and with an output of no more than 130bhp, increased by a sizable $6,709 (16.1 per cent) and ended at $48,510 this bidding round.

The recent jump sees premiums for the category recovering from last round's sizable dip. Premiums for the category now stand at 23.5 per cent above the 12-month trailing average.

The number of unsuccessful bids this round exceeded the available quota by 68 per cent, this figure has averaged 52 per cent for Cat A in the last 12 months.

Cat B COE - Premiums hold steady

PHOTO: sgCarMart

Premiums for Cat B, for larger cars with more than 130bhp or engine displacements larger than 1,600cc, saw only small upward bump this bidding round, rising by $2,020 (3.5 per cent) to reach $60,109.

This climb sees the premium for this bidding round reaching into the 92nd percentile of the 12-month trailing average, at 35.6 per cent higher than the average for premiums of the last 12 months.

The total number of unsuccessful bids this round exceeded the quota available by 36 per cent, which is lower than the 12-month average of 57 per cent.

Cat C COE - Premiums slip

PHOTO: sgCarMart

Premiums for Cat C fell this bidding session. This bidding round saw the premiums for commercial vehicles drop by $4,699 (11.3 per cent) to end at $37,002.

Cat E COE - Premiums see a slight fall

PHOTO: sgCarMart

In Cat E, the open category, premiums fell by $888 (1.4 per cent), closing at $61,112.

The premium for this bidding round now stands at 35.8 per cent above the 12-month trailing average and is at the 88th percentile of the premiums of the last 12 months.

The number of unsuccessful bids this round exceeded the available quota by 28 per cent, which is lower than the 12-month trailing average of 60 per cent.

*The 12-month trailing average only takes into consideration the months wherein there was active COE bidding.

Prevailing Quota Premium

The Prevailing Quota Premium is the amount to be paid for COE renewal and is computed from the moving average of the previous three-months of COE prices. Those looking to renew the COE on their cars will thus have to pay the following prices for the respective months.