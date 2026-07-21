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Fallen lamp post obstructs Jurong road after 3-car accident; buses diverted

A 34-year-old female car driver is assisting with ongoing police investigations
Fallen lamp post obstructs Jurong road after 3-car accident; buses diverted
The accident resulted in a lamp post falling and obstructing a stretch of the two-lane road along Jurong West Avenue 1.
PHOTO: Telegram
Sean LerPUBLISHED ONJuly 21, 2026 11:00 AMBYSean Ler

A three-car accident in Jurong on Tuesday (July 21) afternoon resulted in a stretch of road along Jurong West Avenue 1 being unpassable to traffic, after a lamp post fell and obstructed both lanes of the road.

The accident happened at about 12.40pm at the junction of Jurong West Avenue 1 and Jurong Canal Drive.

Map showing where the July 21 accident happened.

Photographs of the accident's aftermath circulating on social media show a grey saloon car sitting atop a fallen lamp post. Its left side and front bonnet show significant damage.

Meanwhile, a blue car is seen stopped at the other end of the junction with damages seen on its front left bumper.

Checks by AsiaOne on the Land Transport Authority's MyTransport app indicate that nine bus services — 98, 98M, 99, 157, 185, 187, 198, 334 and 502 — were diverted due to the accident. 

In a Facebook post at about 2.40pm, MP for Jurong Central SMC Xie Yao Quan said the accident scene and traffic tailback were cleared within an hour.

Traffic tailback as seen from Block 491 Jurong West Avenue 1.

He also thanked first responders for their swift response. 

Replying to AsiaOne's queries, the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) stated that two persons were assessed for minor injuries, but the duo declined to be sent to hospital.

The police said the accident involved three cars, adding that a 34-year-old female car driver is assisting with ongoing police investigations.

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editor@asiaone.com 

Singapore Police ForceSingapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF)Accidents - Traffic
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