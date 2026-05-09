Motorcycle smashed after accident with car in Jurong, rider taken to hospital

A 23-year-old male motorcyclist was taken to hospital on Thursday (May 7) night after the motorcycle he was riding was involved in an accident with a car in Jurong.

The accident happened at about 9.55pm at the junction of Jurong East Avenue 1 and Jurong Canal Drive.

Photos of the accident shared on a motoring chat group show the badly damaged motorcycle lying on its side.

Debris, including parts of the motorcycle's bodywork, are seen strewn across the junction.

A white Mazda saloon car, with its front bumper partially dislodged, was stopped in the middle of the junction.

At least two Traffic Police officers were attending to the case at the scene.

In response to AsiaOne's queries, the police and Singapore Civil Defence Force said the 23-year-old male motorcyclist was conveyed conscious to Ng Teng Fong General Hospital.

The police added that the 39-year-old female car driver is assisting with ongoing investigations.

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editor@asiaone.com