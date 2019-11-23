Jurong-Clementi Town Council responds to reports of hose reel cabinets filled with household items

SINGAPORE - The Jurong-Clementi Town Council responded on Saturday (Nov 23) to reports of residents storing household items such as ladders and electric fans in hose reel cabinets at three Housing Board blocks.

The council said it has removed all the items in the cabinets and told residents that these spaces cannot be used for storage given the danger it poses to crews in the event of an emergency.

Chinese language newspaper Lianhe Wanbao reported on Friday that hose reel cabinets on 10 storeys across Block 422 and 423 and the carpark of Block 419 in Clementi Avenue 1 were being used to store items like mattresses, full-length mirrors, ladders and suitcases.

There were also pots, fans, chairs and paint buckets placed outside the cabinet on the 19th floor of Block 422, blocking the entrance.