Jurong-Clementi Town Council responds to reports of hose reel cabinets filled with household items

Residents said they stored household items in the cabinets because they had insufficient space at home.
PHOTO: Lianhe Wanbao
Malavika Menon
The Straits Times

SINGAPORE - The Jurong-Clementi Town Council responded on Saturday (Nov 23) to reports of residents storing household items such as ladders and electric fans in hose reel cabinets at three Housing Board blocks.

The council said it has removed all the items in the cabinets and told residents that these spaces cannot be used for storage given the danger it poses to crews in the event of an emergency.

Chinese language newspaper Lianhe Wanbao reported on Friday that hose reel cabinets on 10 storeys across Block 422 and 423 and the carpark of Block 419 in Clementi Avenue 1 were being used to store items like mattresses, full-length mirrors, ladders and suitcases.

There were also pots, fans, chairs and paint buckets placed outside the cabinet on the 19th floor of Block 422, blocking the entrance.

The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF), which inspected the blocks on Saturday, said it would look into the reported non-compliance and follow up with the town council to rectify it.

Putting items in hose reel cabinets or outside them could disrupt first responders in an emergency and even prevent them from using hoses in a fire.

Wanbao reported that residents said they stored household items in the cabinets because they had insufficient space at home.

A town council spokesman said: "We will continue our ongoing inspections at these and other blocks, while reminding residents that storing items in fire hose compartments is not advisable."

PHOTO: LIANHE WANBAO

Residents can report fire hazards in their neighbourhood to the SCDF through the Fire Hazard Reporting line at 1800 280 0000.

The public can also lodge a report through the Fire Hazard Report Form found under the Feedback section in the SCDF website: www.scdf.gov.sg

This article was first published in The Straits Times. Permission required for reproduction.

SCDF (Singapore Civil Defence Force) Fire safety rules

