Jurong East accident: Tipper truck runs over and kills pillion rider after she fell off motorcycle

A woman who was riding pillion on a motorcycle died in a traffic accident at Jurong East on Wednesday (Oct 18) morning.

The accident involving a motorcycle, tipper truck and lorry took place along Jurong Town Hall Road towards Bukit Batok Road, Shin Min Daily News reported.

A reporter who arrived at the scene saw an overturned motorcycle on the road, with personal items from the storage box strewn around.

The motorcyclist and his pillion rider were believed to be a couple.

Police cordoned off the lanes as they collected evidence from the scene.

Five police officers were also seen directing traffic in the area, and the tipper truck driver was seen sitting by the road side as he assisted with investigations.

However, the Chinese evening daily's reporter did not see the lorry there.

The manager of the company that owns the tipper truck told Shin Min that the vehicle has five cameras, adding that the company has submitted the footage to the police.

According to him, after the collision, the motorcyclist and his pillion were thrown off their ride and into the path of the tipper truck.

The driver could not brake in time and ran over the woman.

"We are very sad to learn that she had died," he said.

Responding to AsiaOne's queries on Wednesday, the police shared they were alerted to an accident involving a motorcycle and a tipper truck at 7.40am.

The 38-year-old female pillion rider was pronounced dead at the scene by a paramedic, the Singapore Civil Defence Force told AsiaOne, adding that investigations are ongoing.

Meanwhile, the 38-year-old motorcyclist was conveyed conscious to Ng Teng Fong General Hospital.

