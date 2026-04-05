1.5-hour stand-off with police at Jurong HDB block; trio arrested for causing hurt in committing robbery

Three persons were arrested on Friday (April 3) for voluntarily causing hurt in committing robbery following a 1.5-hour stand-off with the police at a Jurong HDB flat.

The incident, involving two men, aged 21, and a 24-year-old woman, happened at about 10.10pm at a residential unit at Block 262 Jurong East Street 24.

Responding to media queries, the police said they were conducting follow-up investigations into a case of voluntarily causing hurt in committing robbery at the said location.

The trio refused to open the door and instead locked themselves inside the flat.

Residents told Shin Min Daily News that they saw significant police presence from various units. The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) was also present.

AsiaOne understands that the officers deployed were from the police's Crisis Negotiations Unit, Special Operations Command.

SCDF said it deployed a safety life pack and rescuers from the Disaster Assistance and Rescue Team on standby as a precautionary measure.

A resident, surnamed Wang, told the Chinese daily that officers were seen at the rooftop of the four-storey block, adding that the officers eventually gained entry to the unit just before midnight.

Investigations are ongoing.

One person was assessed for minor injuries, but the person declined to be taken to hospital.

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