Fire breaks out at Jurong East flat, with 1 infant sent to hospital and 2 cats rescued

An infant was taken to the hospital and two cats were rescued after a fire broke out in a fifth-floor unit of a HDB flat in Block 310 Jurong East Street 32 on Monday (June 13).

In a Facebook post by the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) today (June 13), two persons and an infant self-evacuated the unit before SCDF firefighters arrived to extinguish the fire.

SCDF said it was alerted to the fire at 7.50am.

For precautionary measures, the infant was taken to the National University Hospital and about 15 people were evacuated from the neighbouring units by the police.

Two cats found in the unit were given oxygen by firefighters.

"SCDF also rescued two cats that were found conscious within the unit. The firefighters, some of them cross-trained as emergency medical technicians, provided oxygen to the two cats," said SCDF in the post.

The fire was put out using a water jet and a compressed air foam backpack, and the cause of the blaze is still being investigated.

SCDF also shared that a member of the public tried to put out the fire with a fire extinguisher before their arrival.

"SCDF will be reaching out to the person to commend him for his quick-thinking and prompt action in attempting to put out the fire."

In April this year, 14 cats were trapped after a fire broke out in a Bukit Panjang HDB unit. SCDF had to perform cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR) on some of them, saving 13 while one passed away.

