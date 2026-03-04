Trucks collide: Trailer driver trapped in 2-vehicle crash along Jurong Island Highway

Two truck drivers were taken to separate hospitals after an accident involving their trucks along Jurong Island Highway on Tuesday (March 3) afternoon.

Videos posted on social media show debris and broken tree branches strewn across two of four lanes of the highway.

The trucks, a trailer and a waste collection truck operated by Stream Environment, were stopped across three lanes of the highway.

In response to AsiaOne's queries, the police and SCDF said they were alerted to the accident at about 2pm, adding that the two 41-year-old male truck drivers were conveyed conscious to National University Hospital and Ng Teng Fong General Hospital.

A SCDF spokesperson told AsiaOne that the trailer driver was trapped in his seat and had to be rescued by officers using hydraulic equipment.

AsiaOne understands that the 41-year-old trailer driver is assisting with police investigations, which are ongoing.

