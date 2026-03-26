Woman found sprawled across road near Jurong Point, taken to hospital

An elderly woman was seen lying across a two-lane carriageway near Jurong Point on Wednesday (March 25) afternoon.

Videos of the incident posted on social media show a man waving his right arm, signalling for oncoming traffic to slow down. It is unclear if he is related to the woman.

Meanwhile, the woman can be seen lying motionless across both lanes, with no visible injuries.

In response to AsiaOne's queries, the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) said they received a call for assistance along Jurong West Central 3 at about 3.50pm.

It added that the woman was taken to Ng Teng Fong Hospital but did not provide further details on the incident.

AsiaOne has reached out to the authorities for further information.

SINGAPORE HELPLINES Samaritans of Singapore: 1767 (24 hours) / 9151-1767 (WhatsApp)

Singapore Association for Mental Health: 1800-283-7019

Care Corner Counselling Centre (Mandarin): 1800-353-5800

Institute of Mental Health's national mindline: 1771 (24 hours) / 6669-1771 (WhatsApp)

Silver Ribbon: 6386-1928

We Care Community Services: 3165-8017

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