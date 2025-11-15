Worker dies after falling at Jurong Region Line construction site; stop-work order issued

SINGAPORE – A worker died after falling at an MRT construction site for the Jurong Region Line on Nov 13.

The Ministry of Manpower (MOM) and the Land Transport Authority (LTA) said the 46-year-old construction supervisor had fallen from a height of about 9m while descending scaffolding at the site near Block 202 Pandan Gardens, near Jurong East, at around 5.30pm.

He was taken to Ng Teng Fong General Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

A stop-work order has been issued for the worksite, said LTA.

It added that a safety timeout has been called for at-height work activities across LTA projects to review compliance with safety procedures.

The worker was employed by Leze Construction, a subsidiary of a sub-contractor of main contractor Daewoo-Yongnam Joint Venture, said LTA, which is the project developer.

“We are deeply saddened by this incident, and extend our deepest condolences to the family of the deceased worker. We are working with the contractors to provide them with support and assistance,” said LTA.

It added that it takes a serious view of all safety incidents, and that work-at-height safety procedures are established at its worksites.

LTA said it is supporting MOM on investigations into the incident.

MOM said workers performing work at height must maintain “100 per cent tie-off” at all times, and anchor their safety harnesses to independent and secure points.

There were 76 incidents of deaths and major injuries in the construction sector in the first half of 2025, five fewer than the 81 during the same period in 2024.

Additional reporting by Fatimah Mujibah.

This article was first published in The Straits Times. Permission required for reproduction.