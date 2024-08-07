Jurong residents' National Day decoration marred by 'distasteful act' of vandalism

A decoration in Jurong celebrating National Day displayed a very different message with the change of just one letter, upsetting residents.

A video posted to TikTok on Monday (Aug 5) showed an arrangement of plastic roses in the shape of a heart that reads "SG 59 Porn" along with the caption, "Someone is losing their job".

This tickled netizens, some of whom asked for the arrangement's location, while others jokingly suggested "SG 59" be changed to "SG 69".

According to a post made by the Friends of Ayer Rajah Facebook page on Tuesday, the installation was at Block 404 Pandan Gardens and originally said SG 59 PGRN — which stands for Pandan Gardens Residents' Network.

[embed]https://www.tiktok.com/@k3vinsingh/video/7399559087484177672[/embed]

A close-up image of the plastic roses showed that a few of them had been moved to make the letter G look like an O.

The Ayer Rajah Community Club (Ayer Rajah CC), which runs the Facebook page, expressed its disappointment with the incident in the post.

Stating that the residents' network had put the decorations up in celebration of Singapore's 59th National Day, they wrote: "The hard work and effort put in by the PGRN and residents have been marred by this distasteful act."

"Let's stand together as a community and continue to celebrate our nation's pride with resilience and positivity. We will not let this act of vandalism dampen our spirits."

Ayer Rajah CC added that it had lodged a police report on the matter and investigations are ongoing.

AsiaOne has reached out to the CC for more information.

