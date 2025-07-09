Jurong West homeowner evicts tenant after power bank catches fire and damages flat

A homeowner has reportedly asked a tenant to move out, after a power bank belonging to the latter purportedly caught fire while it was being charged and damaged a bedroom.

The incident occurred in a four-room flat at Block 339B Kang Ching Road in Jurong West last Saturday (July 5), reported Shin Min Daily News.

The homeowner, surnamed Zhu, told the Chinese evening daily that she had rented out two bedrooms. Her family of four lives in the flat too, and they were at home when the fire broke out.

The 46-year-old landlord recounted having breakfast in the living room when she heard a pop sound.

"Suddenly, the living room was filled with smoke. My husband thought it was from someone making offerings, but later we discovered that a room was on fire," she said.

When the homeowners opened the door to one of the rented bedrooms, it was filled with thick smoke and the flames had reached the air-conditioner.

Zhu told Shin Min that her husband put out the blaze with about five pails of water.

"I was so out of my wits I even forgot to call (for help)," she added.

Power bank 'exploded'

In clips uploaded to social media, the landlord said the tenant did not turn off the power switch before leaving the house, and the power bank was being charged when it "exploded".

Showing the burnt device which had been placed on the mattress, the video then pans to the destroyed bed frame and blackened wall and ceiling. The air-conditioner unit situated above the bed had also been melted by the fire.

Zhu told Shin Min that her youngest son, who is eight months old, was sleeping when the fire occurred, and they did not know if he had inhaled the smoke.

Her son was assessed by medical personnel after the incident, who reportedly told the homeowners to observe if they boy experiences breathing difficulties or coughing for a week.

The Singapore Civil Defence Force confirmed to the Chinese evening daily it had received a report about the fire which involved a power bank. Members of the public extinguished the fire prior to their arrival.

SCDF also said it assessed a person for minor injuries. The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Tenant didn't apologise: Landlord

According to Zhu, the tenant did not apologise after the incident and had supposedly called it a case of bad luck.

The homeowner has asked the tenant to move out.

She added that the tenant has agreed to replace the damaged mattress and cabinet. As the air conditioner unit was not frequently used, she did not ask for compensation.

"I am also traumatised and feel worried when charging my phone now," she said.

