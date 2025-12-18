4 arrested by ICA for overstaying, harbouring offences in Jurong

Immigration and Checkpoints Authority (ICA) officers arrested three persons, aged between 26 and 35, on Tuesday (Dec 16) for overstaying. A 29-year-old Indian man was also arrested for harbouring immigration offenders, according to the ICA.

The arrests were part of an inland enforcement operation conducted by the ICA at a residential unit in Jurong West.

In a Facebook post on Dec 18, ICA said that the trio — an Indian man, a Filipino woman, and one Nepalese woman — had overstayed their social visit passes and were also suspected to be working illegally without work permits.

In connection with the trio's arrest, the 29-year-old man was also arrested for allowing them to reside in his unit without first checking that their immigration status in Singapore was legal.

ICA investigations into the four persons are ongoing.

Those caught harbouring immigration offenders may be sentenced to jail for up to two years and fined up to $6,000.

[[nid:726103]]

editor@asiaone.com