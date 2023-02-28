'Just don’t take pictures of girls': Woman confronts man at Tanah Merah MRT station after he sniped photos of her

A TikToker in Singapore uploaded a video of her confronting a man after it became “obvious” he was taking pictures of her.

The incident took place on Saturday (Feb 25), 10.21pm at Tanah Merah MRT station.

The video, taken by TikTok user daizamazze, starts midway through her confrontation with a man, who appears to be in his 50s.

At the beginning of the video, she can be heard saying: “There is no point ignoring me, I saw the photos. You can delete the photos.”

When pressed to delete the photos, the man swipes the screen of his phone aimlessly, while claiming his phone had some problems.

https://www.tiktok.com/@daizamazze/video/7204107910476025095

He then says hastily: “Okay, okay, okay! Okay, I delete ah! See ah!”

After deleting several images that seem to be of daizamazze, the man says he wants to call his friend, and that he is not able to get his phone “out of this mode”.

The TikToker does not believe him and insists on knowing if he has taken any videos. He denies doing so.

The man then walks away, putting his phone to his ear, as though talking to someone. But the TikToker calls out to him: “I can see that you’re not calling anyone, you don’t have to pretend. Just don’t take pictures of girls.”

In the caption, she added she shared the video because she believed such incidents occur more frequently than one would think.

She also urged girls to “always trust your gut" and to “never be afraid to make noise”.

The TikToker told MS News she noticed the man when she was about to exit the train. He was standing close to her and holding his phone at an angle.

She called out to him before she began recording, but he ignored her and pretended to call someone.

Diazamazze said she reported the incident to the train station staff.