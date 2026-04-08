Judge Belinda Ang to retire after 24 years in public service

Justice Belinda Ang Saw Ean will be stepping down from her role as judge of the Court of Appeal on April 23, after over 24 years in the public service.

She has presided over a diverse range of cases with significant contributions to Singapore's jurisprudence in commercial law, particularly in shipping and arbitration matters, said Chief Justice Sundaresh Menon in a statement issued by the Singapore Courts on Wednesday (April 8).

Chief Justice Menon described Justice Ang as a "popular and respected colleague".

"(She) has consistently manifested a strong commitment to advancing the legal profession and upholding excellence within our judiciary.

"The judiciary has been immeasurably strengthened by her wisdom, expertise, and unwavering dedication to justice," he added.

Justice Ang, who turns 72 a day after her retirement, was called to the English Bar in 1977, and began her legal career here in 1980 after completing her Masters of Law from the University College of London in 1979.

She began her career at Godwin & Co and was made a junior partner of the firm three years later. Justice Ang subsequently set up her own practice in 1985 and was appointed Senior Counsel in 1998.

In February 2002, Justice Ang was appointed as a judicial commissioner and later as a High Court judge in 2003. She was subsequently appointed a judge of the appellate division and concurrently, its president in 2021. The following year, she was appointed as judge of the Court of Appeal.

Justice Ang also served as a member and then as chairperson of the board of directors of the Singapore Mediation Centre between 2011 to 2025.

In a statement on Wednesday, Justice Ang said: "I am grateful beyond measure for the trust placed in me by the judicial institution and the legal community, and to have the opportunity of contributing to the development of Singapore's jurisprudence as well as to mediation which is now an integral part of our justice system.

"I have no doubt that the judiciary will continue to uphold the rule of law with the same judicial rigour and integrity that has defined our justice system."

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