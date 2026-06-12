'Justice for Johnny': Netizens outraged after Ang Mo Kio community cat found dead

A community cat in Ang Mo Kio was found dead on Sunday (June 7), according to a post on Facebook group Sayang Our Singapore's Community Cats by user Wawa Wahia that afternoon.

The cat, named Johnny, was apparently found at the foot of a HDB block along Ang Mo Kio Avenue 5 before it was moved to the void deck.

In a photograph accompanying her post, Johnny can be seen lying lifeless on a sheet of newspaper.

Wahia also stated in her post that Johnny was first seen motionless on a grass patch before being moved to the void deck, adding that she suspects the cat had been thrown from a kitchen window.

"Johnny likes to roam upstairs [and] comes and goes to several units," she said.

Wahia also claimed in comments under her post that Ang Mo Kio Town Council is aware of the incident and is investigating.

A photograph of a circular by the Society for the Prevention of Cat Cruelty (SPCC) was also uploaded to the group by user Daniel Hua, who shared that the non-profit is appealing for witnesses.

"Johnny was a sweet, loving community cat that everyone in the neighbourhood loves and cares for very much," Hua said. "All of us are gutted by what has happened to him."

In comments, many users were similarly upset, calling for action to be taken against whoever was responsible for Johnny's death.

"Justice for Johnny," a user said. "He was such a good boy and was well-loved by all the residents. Hope the authorities can find the culprit!"

Another commented: "Poor Johnny, may you rest in peace. The person who killed you, karma will get you when the time is ripe."

"Cat cruelty law must be heavy or else abusers never learn," stated another user.

AsiaOne has contacted SPCC, Ang Mo Kio Town Council and NParks for more information.

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khooyihang@asiaone.com