K2, P2 to P6 students to stay home on Jan 4 when schools reopen

SINGAPORE - All Ministry of Education (MOE) kindergartens as well as special education, primary and secondary schools will start the school year from Jan 4, while junior colleges (JCs) and Millennia Institute (MI) will start on Jan 11.

But for kindergartens and primary schools, only Kindergarten 1 (K1) children and Primary 1 (P1) pupils need to report to their new schools on Jan 4, while Kindergarten 2 and Primary 2 to Primary 6 children will remain at home and report to school only on Jan 5, MOE said on Friday (Dec 18).

On the earlier start date for K1 and P1 children, the MOE said this is to better welcome the younger children and ensure that safe management measures can be implemented effectively.

"If needed, at most one parent/guardian will be allowed to accompany their K1 or P1 child/ward to their new school to familiarise with the new environment, while still keeping all students safe," it said.

Schools will reopen fully with most co-curricular activities (CCAs) and school activities allowed, and higher-risk activities suspended or limited to a smaller group cap.

Students need not have their TraceTogether tokens when schools reopen, but the tokens will be required in schools after nationwide distribution is completed.

The ministry added that Kindergarten Care will not be open for K2 children on Jan 4, to allow the MOE kindergartens to accommodate the parents of K1 children on that day.

However, school-based Student Care Centres will be open on Jan 4 for P2 to P6 students enrolled in such centres.

Secondary schools, JCs and MI will resume their school year as scheduled, and parents or guardians will only be allowed to drop off their child or ward at school.

The MOE said that safe management measures will continue to be observed to ensure that schools remain a safe place for teaching and learning.

These include the visual screening and temperature-taking of individuals, observance of high standards of hygiene, and safe distancing between students and staff.

The ministry reminded students who are unwell with flu-like symptoms such as fever or cough to seek medical attention and stay away from school.

From mid- to late-February next year, the National School Games (NSG) will resume for sports across A, B and Senior Divisions which meet the national guidelines.

These include badminton, gymnastics and sailing.

Sports such as football, hockey and netball are still not allowed. The MOE said it is working on how these sports can resume safely "in a safe and meaningful way".

From late-March to early-May, the Singapore Youth Festival Arts Presentation for secondary schools, JCs and MI will also resume for events which meet the national guidelines. These include band, dance and drama.

Said the MOE: "These activities will be conducted with the necessary modifications and safe management measures in place to ensure the safety of participants and organisers."

