Taxi and car collide along Kallang Bahru; 1 taken to hospital

One person was taken to hospital after an accident along Kallang Bahru, in front of Bendemeer MRT Station Exit B, involving a ComfortDelGro taxi and a red car on Wednesday (June 17).

Footage of the incident posted on social media shows the aftermath of the crash, with three Fast Response Cars seen stopped on the opposite side of the road at the time.

The clip, believed to have been taken by a passer-by, captures the taxi and the red car with severe front-end damage.

The two vehicles are believed to have collided before the red car crashed into the green fences along the road divider.

Parts of the green fences were strewn across the road, with debris from the vehicles' bumpers scattered around the area. The taxi's doors were also left open.

When AsiaOne visited the scene at about 11.50am, a tow truck was present, while a Traffic Police (TP) officer could be seen sweeping debris off the road. Engine oil could also be seen leaking from the red car.

Several police officers were seen at the back of the red car, seemingly inspecting the vehicle.

At that time, two TP bikes, one TP car, three Fast Response Cars and one police van were at the scene.

At about 8.50am, the Land Transport Authority announced that Kallang Bahru Road has been closed after the junction with Boon Keng Road.

In a Facebook post at about 10.30am, SBS Transit announced that bus services 107 and 175 were skipping the bus stop along Kallang Bahru, in front of Bendemeer Station Exit B, due to the accident.

But services were back to normal at about 1pm.

In response to AsiaOne's queries, the Singapore Civil Defence Force said it was alerted to a road traffic accident along Kallang Bahru at about 8am.

One person was taken to Raffles Hospital.

AsiaOne has contacted the police for more information.

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eriko.lim@asiaone.com