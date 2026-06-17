Driver flees crash scene in Kallang Bahru leaving behind drugs, vapes and knuckleduster; arrested within 5 hours

A 36-year-old driver fled the scene after being involved in an accident with a ComfortDelGro taxi along Kallang Bahru road on Tuesday (June 17) morning.

Inside his red car, police officers found suspected drugs, drug-related paraphernalia, vaporisers and a knuckleduster.

But officers caught up with the man within five hours and arrested him for various offences including driving under the influence of drugs, driving without a licence, dangerous driving, possession of a scheduled weapon and drug-related offences.

The accident, which occurred in front of Bendemeer MRT Station Exit B, left a 60-year-old taxi driver and his 43-year-old female passenger injured.

Both were conveyed conscious to Raffles Hospital.

Footage of the incident posted on social media shows the aftermath of the crash, with three police fast response cars seen stopped on the opposite side of the road.

The clip, believed to have been taken by a passer-by, captures the taxi and the red car with severe front-end damage.

The two vehicles are believed to have collided before the red car crashed into the green fences along the road divider.

Parts of the fencing were strewn across the road, while debris from the vehicles' bumpers scattered around the area. The taxi's doors were also left open.

@asiaone An accident involving a taxi and a car occurred in front of Bendemeer MRT Exit B on June 17 at around 8am. SCDF said one person was conveyed to Raffles Hospital following the incident along Kallang Bahru. #news #Singapore #Accident #Road #Safety ♬ original sound - AsiaOne

When AsiaOne visited the scene at about 11.50am, a tow truck was present, while a Traffic Police (TP) officer could be seen sweeping debris off the road. Engine oil was also seen leaking from the red car.

Several police officers were seen at the back of the red car, seemingly inspecting the vehicle.

At that time, two TP motorcycles, one TP car, three fast response cars and one police van were at the scene.

At about 8.50am, the Land Transport Authority announced that Kallang Bahru had been closed after the junction with Boon Keng Road due to the accident.

In a Facebook post at about 10.30am, SBS Transit said bus services 107 and 175 were skipping the bus stop along Kallang Bahru in front of Bendemeer Station Exit B due to the accident.

But services were back to normal at about 1pm.

In response to AsiaOne's queries, the Singapore Civil Defence Force said it was alerted to the accident at about 8am.

The police said the car driver's drug-related offences have been referred to the Central Narcotics Bureau, while the vaporiser-related offence has been referred to the Health Sciences Authority.

Investigations are ongoing.

[[nid:738155]]

eriko.lim@asiaone.com