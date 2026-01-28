Van driver seen chasing down car and kicking it on Kallang Way, police investigating

A video showing a male driver of a SF Express delivery van cutting off a white Hyundai hatchback along Kallang Way, and then getting off to kick the car and try to open the driver's door has emerged on social media.

Dashcam footage posted by Facebook page SG Road Vigilante showed a man wearing a black shirt chasing after the white car outside Mapletree Hi-Tech Park at 163 Kallang Way.

The black van bearing the livery of SF Express, a shipping and delivery services company, was seen stopped at an angle across two lanes — including one lane in the opposite direction.

As the man ran towards the white car, its driver quickly rounded the van to escape the assailant.

Seconds later, at about 310m from where the altercation first took place, the van driver is seen using a lane on the opposite direction to bypass other vehicles — including the cam car — and got ahead of the white car, stopping at an angle again, apparently to cut off the car.

The van driver then got out of his vehicle and started kicking at the car. He was also seen trying to pull open the door on the driver's side.

It is not clear what led to the van driver's behaviour.

At the time of this article's publication, the video has received more than 300,000 views.

Lawyers whom AsiaOne spoke to said that while there is no specific law in relation to road rage in Singapore, those involved in such cases can be charged with offences such as dangerous driving and mischief.

They added that if such behaviour results in bodily harm to another person, the offender can also be prosecuted for offences such as causing hurt or causing hurt by a rash act.

In response to AsiaOne's queries, the police confirmed that they have received a report regarding the Kallang Way incident and are investigating the matter.

