Kampong Java NPC and Bukit Timah NPC to merge, latter to become Dunearn NPP

Two neighbourhood police centres (NPCs) in the planning areas of Bukit Timah and Kallang will merge on May 25, the police announced on Monday (March 30).

The merger, involving Kampong Java NPC and Bukit Timah NPC, is part of the transformation of frontline operations to better address evolving security challenges and community needs, the police said.

Following the merger, Kampong Java NPC will be retained — as a larger operational base — while Bukit Timah NPC will be renovated before re-opening as Dunearn neighbourhood police post (NPP) by the fourth quarter of 2027.

"The merging of NPCs aim to optimise limited police resources by combining smaller NPCs serving adjacent areas into a larger operational base," the police said.

They expect the merger to enhance their deployment flexibility, while improving operational effectiveness.

"The community policing unit in the merged NPC can organise larger scale community policing events.

"The merged crime strike force will also have better coordination and control in dealing with more complex crimes and incidents," the police explained.

They also assured members of the public that the merger will not result in any change to their presence or incident response in the two estates.

"The number of ground response force officers patrolling and responding to incidents within the merged NPC's coverage will remain the same as the total deployed today in both estates."

As part of the transformation, police said there are also plans to increase the number of police cameras to more than 200,000 islandwide, including in and around the Kampong Java and Bukit Timah estates.

Those who need to lodge a report for non-emergency cases during Bukit Timah NPC's closure for renovation may do so online, at Buona Vista NPP's self-help kiosk, or at Kampong Java NPC.

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