Kampung spirit? Video of elderly residents cooking dumplings along HDB corridor sparks debate

A little al fresco cooking? A man and woman caught boiling dumplings along a HDB corridor in a video was uploaded on Facebook on Monday (Nov 22), sparking debate among netizens.

The 22-second-video has garnered over 40,000 views and 200 comments. The exact date and location of this incident are unknown.

Along the open space shared with fellow HDB homeowners, the scene was reminiscent for those who can remember their kampung days cooking outdoors — with large tin containers were transformed into giant pots for the dumplings to simmer.

Most netizens were fine with this style of cooking.

PHOTO: Screengrab from Facebook

The comments section became a compilation of rose-tinted memories as netizens shared how such activities were normal and encouraged in the past.

One suggested that placing a bicycle outside your home could potentially land you in trouble these days.

PHOTO: Screengrab from Facebook

Regardless of how the HDB common corridor is used, the Singapore Civil Defence Force states that a minimum clear escape passage of 1.2 metres needs to be maintained. Also, no objects are to be placed along common corridors less than 1.2 metres wide.

This is to minimise obstruction to common corridors and fire fighting equipment (for example, dry risers and hose reels) in a fire emergency.

In March 2021, a wheelchair-bound woman shared her experience of having to struggle through a cluttered corridor whenever she needed to head out for kidney dialysis. The twigs and branches from her neighbour's plants would scratch her arms as she braved her way through.

Meanwhile, in November 2021, a Sembawang HDB corridor transformed into a lite version of Halloween Horror Nights. A couple spoke to their neighbours beforehand, and with all parties involved agreeable, this HDB corridor activity faced little backlash.

