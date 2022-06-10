Karma attack: Man gets hit by loose rod after repeatedly slamming gate at neighbour's house

Bad neighbours are everywhere and in Singapore, some even take it to the next level by physically damaging your property.

But it's not every day you see karma hit them back.

TikTok user Kay Ling posted a video on Wednesday (June 8) showing his next-door neighbour causing a disturbance outside the front gate.

In the CCTV footage uploaded, the elderly man was seen unlocking his metal gate and as he was about to open the wooden door, he started slamming his own metal gate towards the TikTok user's unit repeatedly.

Just as he was about to sit down to take off his shoes, a metal rod became loose from him continuously banging the gate and it fell onto him.

Dazed and confused, he took the fallen rod and placed it beside him.

"He did it (so) many times till the metal piece got loosen up," said a commenter.

The man might have underestimated his strength or it could be just 'karma'.

No one knows why he does it, but the TikTok caption says "We are woken up every morning by our good neighbours... I always believed in karma".

This neighbour must have been slamming his gates for some time now.

The 12-second video has reached 547,000 views and garnered 13,900 likes with many comments ridiculing the man's actions.

Many netizens said that the incident was "the power of Karma" and it "served him right".

PHOTO: Screengrab/TikTok

PHOTO: Screengrab/TikTok

Some, however, expressed their concerns about the elderly man's well-being with one user saying that he was "lucky [it] didn't direct drop to his head, if not GG [sic]".

The placement of the CCTV was also questioned when one netizen brought up why there was a "CCTV [facing] at the neighbours' house".

ALSO READ: Caught on camera: Man destroys neighbour's flowers put up for Hari Raya

hiwaashini@asiaone.com