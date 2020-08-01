Keep on rolling: Man 'skis' on roads in CBD

PHOTO: Stomp
Lam Min Lee
Lam Min Lee
AsiaOne

No, your eyes are not playing tricks on you.

This man was skiing on the roads in Singapore. Roller skiing, that is.

A driver was surprised by the sight of the unusual mode of transport while driving along Central Boulevard on Tuesday (Jan 7) evening.

He shared a clip captured on his dashboard camera with Stomp, remarking how he was amused by what he saw.

"Maybe Singapore is the Switzerland of Asia indeed. Who said we need snow to ski?"

Roller skiing, or skiing on wheels, is a full-body workout and has roots in Scandinavia since the 1930s as a summer training exercise for cross-country skiers.

The sport also engages up to 90 per cent of the body's muscle, according to The Guardian.

While roller skiing is relatively new in Singapore, those who practise the sport have mostly done it in areas such as Dhoby Ghaut Green and East Coast Park.

Urbanski, a roller ski training and travel company, was opened last September to introduce the activity to more Singaporeans who are interested in skiing.

But does it belong on public roads?

AsiaOne has contacted the police for comment.

lamminlee@asiaone.com

More about
Sports and recreation Traffic/Road rules

TRENDING

Xiang Yun on deaths of close celeb friends: &#039;Not everyone walks with you to the end&#039;
Xiang Yun on deaths of close celeb friends: 'Not everyone walks with you to the end'
PewDiePie apologises to Malaysian and Singaporean fans over ‘harsh’ comments
PewDiePie apologises to Malaysian and Singaporean fans over ‘harsh’ comments
ComfortDelGro investigating after MaxiCab driver allegedly parked illegally to eat nasi lemak
'Everyone parks here illegally': Cabby who blocked road to eat nasi lemak
Rats! JB mall under fire for using live hamsters in CNY decorations
Rats! JB mall under fire for using live hamsters in CNY decorations
Mum suspects 7-year-old of stealing. Turns out, he just had a side business
Mum suspects 7-year-old of stealing. Turns out, he just had a side business
Keep on rolling: Man &#039;skis&#039; on roads in CBD
Keep on rolling: Man 'skis' on roads in CBD
Ukrainian plane with at least 170 aboard crashes in Iran
Plane with at least 170 aboard crashes in Iran
Kitty Zhang swears by this shocking Empress Dowager Cixi&#039;s face mask
Kitty Zhang swears by this shocking Empress Dowager Cixi's face mask
&#039;MOH advice&#039; on how not to catch influenza is a hoax
'MOH advice' on how not to catch influenza is a hoax
Places to go in KL other than the Petronas Twin Towers, Petaling Street and KLCC
Places to go in KL other than the Petronas Twin Towers, Petaling Street and KLCC
Baby found alive in Bedok North block rubbish chute
Police searching for parents of baby found alive in Bedok North block rubbish chute
Auntie raging at hairdresser for cutting her hair too short is a mood netizens can get behind
Auntie raging at hairdresser for cutting her hair too short is a mood netizens can get behind

VIDEOS TO WATCH

LIFESTYLE

Singapore passport ranked 2nd most powerful in the world, after Japan
Singapore passport ranked 2nd most powerful in the world, after Japan
8 places to donate your used clothing in Singapore other than the Salvation Army
8 places to donate your used clothing in Singapore other than the Salvation Army
A look inside Virgin Voyages&#039; cruise ship with free Wi-Fi, no buffets and no kids
A look inside Virgin Voyages' cruise ship with free Wi-Fi, no buffets and no kids
$1 Don Don Donki Sushi Bar, 1-for-1 bubble tea &amp; other deals this week
$1 Don Don Donki Sushi Bar, 1-for-1 bubble tea & other deals this week

Home Works

9 stunning HDB executive maisonette homes that look like landed property
9 stunning HDB executive maisonette homes that look like landed property
House tour: Beautiful 5-bedroom condominium with a large open-concept kitchen
House tour: Beautiful 5-bedroom condominium with a large open-concept kitchen
5 easy renovation hacks to reclaim your valuable space
5 easy renovation hacks to reclaim your valuable space
Ask the experts: Setting up a home theatre system in your HDB flat
Ask the experts: Setting up a home theatre system in your HDB flat

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT

8 places to donate your used clothing in Singapore other than the Salvation Army
8 places to donate your used clothing in Singapore other than the Salvation Army
Chinese couple use 7-year-old grandson to save cat
Chinese couple use 7-year-old grandson to save cat
Vietnamese woman&#039;s family can&#039;t recognise her after plastic surgery but she has no regrets
Vietnamese woman's family can't recognise her after plastic surgery but she has no regrets
Dog caged under hot sun at Ang Mo Kio gets rescued, found with tumour and abrasions
Dog caged under hot sun at Ang Mo Kio gets rescued, found with tumour and abrasions

SERVICES