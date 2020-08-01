Keep on rolling: Man 'skis' on roads in CBD

No, your eyes are not playing tricks on you.

This man was skiing on the roads in Singapore. Roller skiing, that is.

A driver was surprised by the sight of the unusual mode of transport while driving along Central Boulevard on Tuesday (Jan 7) evening.

He shared a clip captured on his dashboard camera with Stomp, remarking how he was amused by what he saw.

"Maybe Singapore is the Switzerland of Asia indeed. Who said we need snow to ski?"

Roller skiing, or skiing on wheels, is a full-body workout and has roots in Scandinavia since the 1930s as a summer training exercise for cross-country skiers.

The sport also engages up to 90 per cent of the body's muscle, according to The Guardian.

While roller skiing is relatively new in Singapore, those who practise the sport have mostly done it in areas such as Dhoby Ghaut Green and East Coast Park.

Urbanski, a roller ski training and travel company, was opened last September to introduce the activity to more Singaporeans who are interested in skiing.

But does it belong on public roads?

AsiaOne has contacted the police for comment.

lamminlee@asiaone.com