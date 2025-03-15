Keep off the tracks: SMRT issues warning after man climbed over barriers at Boon Lay MRT station to retrieve phone

SMRT has issued a warning after a man climbed over the platform screen doors at Boon Lay MRT station on Thursday (March 13) to retrieve his mobile phone that fell onto the tracks.

In a post on the public transport operator's Facebook page on Friday, SMRT Trains president Lam Sheau Kai said that a commuter had activated the emergency stop plunger (ESP) on the west-bound platform at approximately 8.15am after witnessing the incident.

"Thanks to the timely activation of the ESP, the incoming train was halted in time, and the individual was unharmed. Our staff immediately intervened, detained the trespasser and alerted the police," he added.

Trespassing onto the tracks poses "severe safety risks", such as getting hit by a train or being electrocuted by the high-voltage third rail, Lam explained.

"Such reckless actions not only endanger lives but can also cause service disruptions, affecting many commuters. Additionally, when emergency brakes are applied, there is a risk of injury to passengers onboard the train."

Commuters should seek assistance from MRT station staff if an item falls onto the tracks instead of attempting to retrieve it themselves, he said.

However, retrievals could only be done at the end of the day for safety reasons, he explained.

In July 2021, a 57-year-old man was arrested for climbing onto the tracks at Jurong East MRT station to retrieve his mobile phone.

The incident resulted in the driver of an oncoming train applying the emergency brakes, and also caused a slight delay in train services.

The following month, a female commuter climbed over the platform screen doors and walked on the train tracks at Yio Chu Kang MRT station.

Commuters on the platform activated the emergency stop plunger and SMRT staff immediately responded.

Police escorted the woman unharmed off the tracks 15 minutes later, and she was detained under the Mental Health (Care and Treatment) Act.

