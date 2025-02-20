Keepsake by Ryo fails to deliver orders worth $19k, urges 'compassion' amid health issues

SINGAPORE — Customers who placed orders with a home-grown firm that makes mementoes incorporating breast milk, umbilical cords and other unusual items have not received the items they paid for, despite waiting for months.

Attempts to contact the business, Keepsake by Ryo, have also been unsuccessful, they said.

In response to queries, the police said at least 15 reports have been made against the firm, and investigations are under way.

One customer, a 26-year-old marketing executive who wanted to be known only as Angel, said she placed an order for two bracelet charms — one that would encompass her baby's umbilical cord, hair and name, and another that would have her breast milk.

She said: "I wanted to create these keepsakes as a reminder of my motherhood journey. They were meant to be precious mementoes from my firstborn."

Keepsake by Ryo — an online business that has been operating for more than 10 years — creates mementoes using items provided by customers, including breast milk, ashes from cremated human remains, and the fur of pets. The mementoes range from pendant necklaces to bracelets and earrings.

Checks by The Straits Times found that at least 80 orders worth nearly $19,000 have yet to be delivered to customers who have paid for the items in full — a condition imposed by the business for all orders.

The orders were placed between May 2023 and December 2024, and ranged in value from about $50 to more than $1,570 each.

Angel's order, worth about $115, was placed on Oct 31, 2024, through the company's website. She was told the order would be ready before February 2025.

As the delivery deadline approached, she realised the company was not responding to her private messages online, and many other customers were in similar situations. "Some had entrusted their loved ones' ashes, umbilical cords and breast milk to the business," she said.

"This has been an extremely distressing experience, especially since these keepsakes held deep sentimental value," she added.

Angel filed a police report on Jan 27.

ST spoke to more than 10 other affected customers, all of whom said they could not get in touch with the firm or get an update on when their orders might be delivered. Some said the firm had in its possession their precious effects that can never be replaced.

All of them said they were told to wait between four weeks and 14 weeks to receive their items, but they said on Feb 10 that it had been more than 14 weeks and there was still no sign of their orders.

A customer, who wanted to be known only as Merchele, said she had placed an order on July 11, 2024, paying $168 for two necklaces that would contain her beloved dog's ashes. She was told she would have to wait for up to 14 weeks to receive the goods.

After her order was confirmed on Aug 7, she sent her dog's ashes to Keepsake by Ryo through registered mail. Her pet had been with her for 13 years.

"We had already scattered the ashes at sea after the cremation. The only remains of my pet dog were what I had sent to Keepsake by Ryo to make into necklaces," said the 42-year-old who works in the banking and finance sector.

"I can never get this back. That's all I have of my pet dog."

Two disgruntled customers formed an informal group on WhatsApp, bringing together others in the same boat. The WhatsApp group has more than 155 members, said one of its administrators, who asked to remain anonymous.

An administrator said three customers received their orders in February.

The orders came with a handwritten note — seen by ST — from the firm.

It said: "Deepest apologies for the delay. I would have done it sooner if I could. Unfortunately, I have just been discharged and am not able to return to my previous pace of work."

Images shared with ST by some customers who had received the orders showed that the items came with a handwritten note from the business. PHOTO: The Straits Times reader

One of the notes had a date, Jan 27, and it was signed by "Ryo". No explanation was given on why the order was delayed.

The Consumers Association of Singapore (Case) said it received four complaints about Keepsake by Ryo between Jan 1 and Feb 6.

Case president Melvin Yong said: "Consumers complained about the company failing to deliver items they had ordered."

The consumer watchdog said it is helping the affected customers, but did not provide details.

Checks with the Accounting and Corporate Regulatory Authority database on Feb 7 found the firm was registered under two names. One person who was registered as the partner and manager in February 2016 was removed from those positions on Aug 31, 2024.

None of the customers who spoke to ST said they had spoken to the business owner directly, with all communication taking place via text messages on social media.

On Dec 26, 2024, Keepsake by Ryo put up a post on Instagram. The unnamed writer said he or she had survived a "near-death experience".

Noting that the writer had been hospitalised, the post said: "One near-death experience is all it takes to let me witness my 10 years of work, service, reputation and dedication be doubted and even tarnished just because of a lack of responsiveness that is not by choice."

Several customers left comments on the post, asking the business to provide an update and explain why the orders had been delayed.

On Feb 6, customers came across an update by the firm on its website. The message said: "We are currently not taking in new orders due to personal reasons."

The company posted an update on its website saying "We are currently not taking in new orders due to personal reasons". PHOTO: Facebook/Keepsake by Ryo

It added that the firm was processing refunds and returning "dry inclusions", referring to the materials that were submitted to be incorporated into the jewellery pieces.

Attempts to contact the business owners over two weeks, including sending private messages to the firm's Instagram account and making phone calls, were unsuccessful. There was no response from anyone linked to the firm.

