Reform Party leader Kenneth Jeyaretnam dies aged 67

Reform Party's (RP) secretary-general Kenneth Jeyaretnam died on Saturday (July 18). He was 67.

In a Facebook post published at 2.52pm on Sunday, his wife Amanda Jeyaretnam said he died peacefully in his sleep surrounded by family members.

"We are currently finalising funeral details for a small family service but will arrange a memorial to celebrate his life at a later date," she added.

She paid tribute to Jeyaretnam, saying he was her beloved husband and a loving and devoted father to their son, Jared Jeyaretnam.

"He filled our lives with joy and wonder and we will miss him so much," she added. Based on her post, Jeyaretnam could have been hospitalised.

She thanked those who managed to visit him, saying their visit "meant a lot to him".

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'Seriously ill' in the UK

The veteran opposition figure was issued a Protection from Online Falsehoods and Manipulation Act (Pofma) correction direction over statements he made about the employment of foreign auxiliary police officers on March 21, 2025.

The order was his 10th, and follows an earlier order on March 14, 2025, for false claims on land sales and immigration policies.

In a Facebook post on July 6, 2024, Jeyaretnam said he was in the UK, adding that he was "seriously ill" with several medical conditions, including deep vein thrombosis (DVT) and bilateral pulmonary embolism.

He also posted email screenshots indicating that he was under medical care and treatment in London, leaving him unable to fly.

DVT is a serious condition where a blood clot forms in a deep vein, usually in the thigh or lower leg, while bilateral pulmonary embolism is a blood clot that blocks the flow of blood to the lungs.

At that time, Jeyaretnam, who was being investigated for possible offences under contempt laws, was required to turn up for investigations.

He last contested in the 2020 General Election, when his team lost to the People's Action Party in Ang Mo Kio GRC.

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editor@asiaone.com