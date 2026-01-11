SOC, Dart officers respond to commotion at Oxford Road condo; couple arrested for suspected drug-related offences

A 33-year-old man and a 24-year-old woman were arrested on Friday (Jan 9) at a condominium located at Oxford Road, near Rangoon Road, following a commotion which lasted for over four hours.

The pair, who had been heard engaging in an argument, had locked themselves in a room within the unit, reported Shin Min Daily News.

Reporters on the scene saw six police cars, several fire engines and an ambulance at the scene, and an air pack was also deployed at the foot of the block.

Police had cordoned off the area, with some officers in full gear and holding shields during the morning incident, the Chinese evening daily reported.

Shin Min also observed rescue teams talking with the couple — said to be in a relationship and tenants in the seventh-floor unit — from outside the window, with the dramatic scene attracting curious on-lookers below.

Woman appeared to be in distress

According to a statement from the Singapore Police Force obtained by AsiaOne, police had received a call for assistance at about 8.10am to the residence at 3, Oxford Road.

Checks by AsiaOne showed that the address corresponds to the Kentish Lodge condominium.

"When police officers arrived, it was established that a woman allegedly had an argument with her male friend, and she was observed to be in distress," police stated.

The pair had also locked themselves in a room within the unit.

"In consideration of their safety, officers from the Special Operations Command (SOC), Crisis Negotiation Unit and Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) responded to the incident," said police.

In a separate statement to AsiaOne, SCDF said that in addition to deploying the safety life air pack, rescuers from the Disaster Assistance and Rescue Team (Dart) were on standby as a precautionary measure.

According to the police statement, officers managed to gain entry into the room at about 12.35pm, where e-vaporisers and suspected drug paraphernalia were found at the scene.

The woman was conveyed conscious to hospital and arrested under Section 7(1) of the Mental Health (Care and Treatment) Act 2008, as well as for a suspected drug-related offence.

The man was arrested for obstructing a police officer from his duty, and for suspected drug-related offences, said police.

The e-vaporiser related offence has been referred to the Health Sciences Authority, and the suspected drug-related offences will be referred to the Centra Narcotics Bureau.

Investigations are ongoing, said police.

