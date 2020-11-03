KFC apologises for screw-up after customer finds loose screw in breakfast

KFC apologised on Monday (Nov 2) for a screw-up which saw a customer fishing a screw out of her porridge.

An assistant manager had failed to report a faulty pot lid, which led to the incident, the fast-food chain told CNA.

KFC has since taken disciplinary action against the assistant manager as well as two kitchen employees. The former is also under review for her employment.

On Oct 31, Lili Ahmad received a meal that she had ordered from KFC's Punggol Oasis outlet via the Foodpanda delivery app. She was nearly done eating her porridge when she noticed there was a loose screw in her food.

She took the matter online to express her disgust and disappointment. Lili also demanded that the chain take full responsibility should she "get food poisoning from eating three-quarters of this contaminated food or something even worse".

PHOTO: Screengrab/Facebook

KFC replied to her post, saying that they take food safety and hygiene matters very seriously.

They then launched a thorough investigation alongside the Singapore Food Agency.

Speaking with CNA, the chain said: "Upon receiving the feedback in the late morning of that day, KFC cross-functional team immediately took action and went to the restaurant in question to conduct a thorough check on all kitchen equipment for any missing screws.

While preliminary investigations didn't reveal anything, a full review of the outlet's CCTV footage and repeated questioning of the outlet's staff led to the discovery that the assistant manager had been negligent and failed to report a faulty pot lid.

KFC emphasised that the chain has a stringent no-tolerance policy for food safety and hygiene lapses, as well as dishonest behaviour, and have since reinforced their guidelines to prevent repeat incidents.

"We are deeply sorry for the distress caused towards Ms Lili Ahmad and her family, and have reached out to offer our apologies, and are regularly checking on her well-being."

Update: KFC Operations Manager contacted me to apologise as they have found the root cause of how the screw landed in my... Posted by Lili Ahmad on Monday, November 2, 2020

