Khaw Boon Wan breaks arm in fall; Vivian Balakrishnan to act as Transport Minister

PHOTO: Lianhe Zaobao, The Straits Times
Ng Huiwen
The Straits Times
Feb 25, 2019

SINGAPORE - Transport Minister Khaw Boon Wan is on extended medical leave after fracturing his left arm in a fall last week, the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) said on Monday (Feb 25).

As Mr Khaw, 66, is currently warded and receiving treatment, Foreign Minister Vivian Balakrishnan, 58, has been appointed Acting Minister for Transport and will take part in the Singapore-Malaysia bilateral negotiations.

Dr Balakrishnan's appointment ensures that the ongoing discussions with Malaysia on several transport matters will continue to be well-coordinated, the PMO said in a statement.

Mr Khaw, who is also Coordinating Minister for Infrastructure, will resume duties when he is able to do so, which is likely to be "after several weeks", the PMO added.

Senior Ministers of State Lam Pin Min and Janil Puthucheary, as well as Senior Parliamentary Secretary Baey Yam Keng, will be assisting Dr Balakrishnan on other transport matters and in the upcoming Parliament debate on the spending plans of the ministry.

