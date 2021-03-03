Kids left screaming and in tears after monkey gatecrashes picnic at West Coast Park

A monkey gatecrashed a picnic at West Coast Park and made off with a box of grapes, leaving children in shock and tears.
Stomp contributor Lim took a video of the incident that occurred on Saturday (Feb 27).
In the video, a monkey can be seen approaching a group of two women and two young children who were having a picnic on the grass.
The monkey then snatched a Tupperware - which contained grapes, according to Lim - and fled, before climbing up a tree.
Screams and cries from the children can be heard as the monkey is seen trying to open the Tupperware.
Lim told Stomp: "The monkey made one of the children cry.
"It managed to open the Tupperware and took a few grapes inside the box. The entire Tupperware then fell down.
"The sight was amusing but at the same time, I am worried that the monkey might hurt children. I always bring my kids to West Coast Park, but this is the first time I have seen a monkey there."
Here's what to do when monkeys approach you in the open, according to the National Parks Board (NParks) website:
-
Stop whatever you are doing immediately.
-
Remain calm and quiet. Do not make sudden movements and do not maintain direct eye contact with the monkeys.
-
Look away and back off slowly. Do not turn away from the monkeys and run.
-
If you are holding an object which is attracting the monkeys, conceal or discard it.
-
Do not try to hit the monkeys.
-
If you have a child with you, put him/her on your shoulders. This will increase your perceived size, which could deter the monkeys from approaching you and your child.
-
Keep away from the area until the monkeys have left.