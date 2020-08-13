'Killer litter' at Punggol block: 2 men investigated for making false report

What many had thought to be a case of killer litter at a Punggol block on Tuesday (Aug 11) evening turned out to be untrue.

The police told AsiaOne that they are investigating two men who are believed to have lodged a false report.

The 25-year-old man had claimed that his friend, a 35-year-old man, was a victim of high-rise littering. He alleged that his friend was injured by a glass bottle thrown from Blk 227A Sumang Lane.

After the police were alerted to the incident, they arrived at the scene and started looking into a case of causing hurt by rash act that night.

However, preliminary investigations have revealed that the man's injuries were believed to be self-inflicted and the two men had allegedly conspired to provide false information to the police.

Officers from Ang Mo Kio Police Division also detected several inconsistencies in the two men's accounts.

For providing information which one knows to be false to a public servant, a person may face a jail term of up to a year, a fine of up to $5,000, or both.

The police said that police resources could have been put to better use in dealing with real crimes and emergencies than investigating false reports or false information.

Investigations against the pair are ongoing.

