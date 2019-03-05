Kim Jong Un haircut not free in Singapore: SM Ong

PHOTO: Jane Poh
Mar 05, 2019

In January ,when it was reported that Singapore and Vietnam were shortlisted for the second US-North Korea summit, I was low-key hoping that we would get it again.

While some have complained that Singapore wasted too much money hosting the first summit last June, the historic occasion was the perfect opportunity for me to get Mr Kim Jong Un's iconic haircut - for the second time.

The first time was in April 2016 when I was in North Korea for the Pyongyang marathon. I hadn't cut my hair since.

So as far as I was concerned, it was $16.3 million well spent by our Government to play maitre d'hotel to President Donald Trump and Supreme Leader Kim's first date because I got a haircut out of it.

And if the two leaders should swing back to Singapore for a second summit, I would have an excuse to get another Kim cut since my previous Kim cut had grown out in the months since the first summit.

Also, maybe Education Minister Ong Ye Kung will get a chance to take another selfie with Mr Kim and hopefully this time, The Guardian newspaper in the UK won't identify Mr Ong as "an unknown man" in the photo.

Alas, to the disappointment of millions of Crazy Rich Asians fans and me, Mr Trump announced last month that the second summit would be held in Hanoi, not Singapore.

I couldn't have been more crestfallen if I had been punched in the face by an angry cyclist.

Then as if to rub it in, in honour of the second Trump-Kim summit, a Hanoi salon started offering a free Kim cut or Trump dye job to anyone who wanted one.

Except you had to be in Hanoi, of course. And I wasn't.

But I wanted the free Kim cut.

If only Malaysia had already invented the flying car for me to drive to Vietnam.

I went online and found out a return flight to Hanoi would cost at least over $200. That was a lot of money to pay for a free haircut.

Should I or shouldn't I?

BONE SPUR

I was about to click the button to book a flight when it occurred to me that I could just get a Kim cut in Singapore for somewhat less than $200 and I wouldn't have to apply for leave from work to travel to Hanoi.

I also didn't want to risk deportation from Vietnam for being a Kim impersonator after the haircut. (Yes, I know I'm not fat enough. Thank you very much.)

Anyway, I can't go to Vietnam because I have a bone spur in my right heel. Seriously, it's a real thing. I'm not malingering. It hurts when I walk.

So last week, I went to the LA Barbershop in VivoCity where I got my commemorative summit Kim cut last year and asked for same.

The shop charges $40.66 for a "premium cut, shampoo, scalp massage, hot towel, styling".

My barber, Tenny, said the Kim cut is basically a half fade and tried to explain to me the difference between a half fade and a soft fade.

But I was too preoccupied wondering whether I should use the $200 I saved by not going to Hanoi to buy the McGriddles hoodie on Carousell.

I told Tenny that someone in Vietnam is cutting people's hair like Kim Jong Un's for free, subtly hinting that he could perhaps not charge me too.

He said he had never heard of such a thing and took my credit card.

Well, I tried.

But now that I've had the Kim cut three times, I have to admit, I'm getting a little tired of it.

If there's a third summit, maybe I'll go for the Trump dye job instead.

Donald Trump, Kim Jong Un hold second summit in Vietnam

    Nuclear talks between the US President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong-un were in disarray Thursday

    as the two sides cancelled plans to hold a joint signing ceremony after making little progress on the way forward for Pyongyang to dismantle its decades-old push to be a nuclear power.

    The first signs of trouble with the two-day summit in Hanoi came just past noon, when the White House told pool reporters a planned working lunch had been called off, and that Trump would return to his hotel for a press conference two hours earlier than expected - at 2pm local time.

    The White House said later that "no agreement was reached".

    North Korean leader Kim Jong Un and United States President Donald Trump were at pains to show they were getting along in the well-choreographed first moments of their meeting in Hanoi, body language experts said.

    There were signs of tension, however, when the two men sat down after the initial handshake.

    North Korean leader Kim Jong Un crossed into Vietnam on Tuesday (Feb 26) after a marathon train journey for a second summit showdown with Donald Trump, with the world looking for concrete progress over the North's nuclear programme.

    Kim's trademark olive green train chugged into the Vietnamese station of Dong Dang following a 4,000km, two-and-a-half-day odyssey shrouded in secrecy.

    Schoolchildren waving North Korean flags and a military guard of honour in pristine white uniforms greeted Kim, the first North Korean leader to visit Vietnam since his grandfather Kim Il Sung in 1964.

    Security was ultra-tight with scores of heavily armed Vietnamese soldiers and police guarding the site.

    Authorities have shut down the 170km stretch of road to Hanoi that Kim is due to take.

    US President Donald Trump waves while disembarking from Air Force One at Noi Bai International Airport in Hanoi.

    Vietnamese soldiers stand in a formation at Noi Bai International Airport in Hanoi.

    Vietnamese children wave flags of Vietnam and the US before the arrival of US President Donald Trump at the Presidential Palace in Hanoi

    U.S. President Donald Trump shakes hands with Vietnamese Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc at the Government office, ahead of the second U.S.-North Korea summit, in Hanoi, Vietnam.

    US President Donald Trump and his Vietnamese counterpart Nguyen Phu Trong attend a meeting at the Presidential Palace in Hanoi

This article was first published in The New Paper. Permission required for reproduction.

