Kimly sponsor says ex-Pokka CEO Alain Ong not mastermind of IPO; CAD probe ongoing

PHOTO: The Straits Times file
The Straits Times

SINGAPORE - PrimePartners Corporate Finance said Kimly executive director Vincent Chia was the key person driving the coffee shop operator's initial public offering (IPO) - not Pokka's former chief executive Alain Ong, who is being sued by the beverage giant alleging he was part of a conspiracy that had caused the drinks maker to suffer at least $10 million in losses.

PrimePartners was the sponsor of Kimly's IPO in 2017, and is its continuing sponsor.

Pokka has accused Mr Ong of working with others to divert business to another beverage company, Asian Story Corporation (ASC), and of inflating the value of ASC in anticipation of its acquisition by Kimly.

Pokka alleged that Mr Ong, whose wife is actress Vivian Lai, has breached his duties as a director and employee.

In response to queries by the Singapore bourse and referring to a media report that Mr Ong was the mastermind of Kimly's IPO and the acquisition ASC, PrimePartners said Mr Chia was the key person who dealt with the issue manager during the IPO due diligence process.

The sponsor added that its contact point with the company is Karen Wong, the former chief financial officer who is now an executive director of finance at Kimly.

As the continuing sponsor is not part of the working group for the acquisition of ASC, PrimePartners mainly communicated with Ms Wong on the company's disclosure obligations under the Catalist Rules, according to Kimly's responses to SGX queries.

In November last year, it was reported that Kimly backed out on its $16 million acquisition of drinks manufacturer ASC - a deal the authorities have asked about as part of an investigation.

Kimly noted on Tuesday that the investigation by the Commercial Affairs Department (CAD) is still ongoing.

Asked by the Singapore Exchange (SGX) of the present duties of the directors involved in the investigation, Kimly noted that executive chairman Lim Hee Liat continues to oversee the overall performance of the group, while Mr Chia is responsible for strategising and implementing key improvements to the group's processes.

Kimly said it is not aware of any formal charges made against the directors, and that the other board members are of the view that the directors should continue to discharge their responsibilities to "ensure business continuity".

As at 9.32am on Tuesday, Kimly shares were trading at 22 cents, down 2.2 per cent or 0.5 cent.

This article was first published in The Straits Times. Permission required for reproduction.

More about
Commercial Affairs Department (CAD)

TRENDING

Malaysian commando dies after live firing demonstration goes horribly wrong
Malaysian commando dies after live firing demonstration goes horribly wrong
Kelantan Sultan&#039;s Russian ex-wife hints at Instagram tell-all after divorce
Kelantan Sultan's Russian ex-wife hints at Instagram tell-all after divorce
Hai Di Lao&#039;s founder is Singapore&#039;s richest man - 5 reasons why it is so successful
Hai Di Lao's founder is Singapore's richest man - 5 reasons why it is so successful
Thai actress shocks fans with photo of bloodied breastmilk after pumping
Thai actress shocks fans with photo of bloodied breastmilk after pumping
Pants not long enough? Malaysian woman stopped from renewing passport because of &#039;short&#039; pants
Pants not long enough? Malaysian woman stopped from renewing passport because of 'short' pants
I tried a viral video hair hack and gave myself a salon-worthy haircut in less than 5 minutes
I tried a viral video hair hack and gave myself a salon-worthy haircut in less than 5 minutes
Tony Leung Ka-Fai bows in apology for emotional outburst on reality TV show
Tony Leung Ka-Fai bows in apology for emotional outburst on reality TV show
Skimpy school uniforms now illegal in Thailand
Skimpy school uniforms now illegal in Thailand
It took 3 years for this Singaporean-Hongkonger to change his father&#039;s mind about his African girlfriend
It took 3 years for this Singaporean-Hongkonger to change his father's mind about his African girlfriend
These household items are a total waste of space in your new HDB
These household items are a total waste of space in your new HDB
Singer Christine Fan injures face in fall, gets 15 stitches
Singer Christine Fan injures face in fall, gets 15 stitches
6 hidden spots in Bali worth visiting that&#039;s not Kuta, Ubud or Seminyak
6 hidden spots in Bali worth visiting that's not Kuta, Ubud or Seminyak

LIFESTYLE

$12 for pair of GV movie tickets, Foodpanda free delivery &amp; other deals this week
$12 for pair of GV movie tickets, Foodpanda free delivery & other deals this week
Taobao&#039;s first physical store in South-east Asia opens in Funan
Taobao's first physical store in South-east Asia opens in Funan
We walked with a baby T-Rex for 10 minutes and found out how tough it is to be a dinosaur
We walked with a baby T-Rex for 10 minutes and found out how tough it is to be a dinosaur
Where to shop for curtains, blinds &amp; other window decor
Where to shop for curtains, blinds & other window decor

Home Works

A couple&#039;s blue-green &#039;Scandustrial&#039; HDB home at Bukit Batok
A couple's blue-green 'Scandustrial' HDB home at Bukit Batok
Where to shop for curtains, blinds &amp; other window decor
Where to shop for curtains, blinds & other window decor
10 design ideas for feature walls in HDB flat homes
10 design ideas for feature walls in HDB flat homes
Singapore homes with spa-like bathrooms
Singapore homes with spa-like bathrooms

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT

We walked with a baby T-Rex for 10 minutes and found out how tough it is to be a dinosaur
We walked with a baby T-Rex for 10 minutes and found out how tough it is to be a dinosaur
Malaysian Twitter users slam wedding guest for leaving soiled diaper on plate
Malaysian Twitter users slam wedding guest for leaving soiled diaper on plate
Ku Hye-sun claims Ahn Jae-hyun cheated on her after text messages leaked
'He's having an affair': Ku Hye-sun spills reason behind divorce with Ahn Jae-hyun
Bangkok cafe staff caught re-using cups from rubbish bin
Cafe Amazon staff in Bangkok caught re-using cups from rubbish bin

SERVICES