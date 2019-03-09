Kimly sponsor says ex-Pokka CEO Alain Ong not mastermind of IPO; CAD probe ongoing

Read also

In response to queries by the Singapore bourse and referring to a media report that Mr Ong was the mastermind of Kimly's IPO and the acquisition ASC, PrimePartners said Mr Chia was the key person who dealt with the issue manager during the IPO due diligence process.

The sponsor added that its contact point with the company is Karen Wong, the former chief financial officer who is now an executive director of finance at Kimly.

As the continuing sponsor is not part of the working group for the acquisition of ASC, PrimePartners mainly communicated with Ms Wong on the company's disclosure obligations under the Catalist Rules, according to Kimly's responses to SGX queries.

In November last year, it was reported that Kimly backed out on its $16 million acquisition of drinks manufacturer ASC - a deal the authorities have asked about as part of an investigation.

Kimly noted on Tuesday that the investigation by the Commercial Affairs Department (CAD) is still ongoing.