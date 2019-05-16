Kind and understanding Grab driver insists passenger break his fast in car during Ramadan

It's beautiful when a small gesture of understanding can make someone's day.

A Grab rider was touched when his driver demonstrated concern and understanding during the month of Ramadan.

Ramadan began on May 6, with Muslims fasting from dawn to dusk until Eid celebrations marking the end of the holy month.

Facebook user Izzy Ismail had booked a Grab ride home from Tanjong Katong Complex on Tuesday evening (May 14).

"Trying to reach home on time for buka (breaking fast) was impossible and of course, eating/drinking in someone's car seems inappropriate/rude," he wrote in his Facebook post.

However, he was surprised when the driver named Lee told him at 7pm that he could break his fast in the car.

Lee joked: "I don't mind, just give me one keropok (cracker)."

When it was time to break his fast at 7.08pm, Izzy made sure to inform Lee who insisted that it was fine and that he did not have to worry about it.

Izzy wrote: "Bless you sir... Not many drivers these days are as understanding as you.

"Your gesture might be small to some but to me, you deserve recognition."

