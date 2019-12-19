Kind stranger carries 80kg handicapped woman up stairs after lift at Novena MRT Station breaks down

Several wheelchair users were left stranded at the train platform of Novena MRT Station after a lift broke down on Tuesday morning (Dec 17).

Stomp contributor Clarice alerted Stomp to the incident as her mother was one of those affected.

"I was taking my mother to Tan Tock Seng Hospital (TTSH) to see the doctor that morning but when we reached Novena MRT Station at 9.40am, we were informed the lift was spoilt," she said.

Soon, many other passengers using wheelchairs started to gather in front of the lift as well.

"We were all stuck at the train platform, including my mother who is handicapped as both her feet have been amputated," Clarice said.

"We approached station staff for help and were told that we could take the train to Toa Payoh and take bus service 143 to TTSH or alternatively, change our medical appointment."

"Some staffers helped other wheelchair users who were able to walk and take the escalator and stairs by carrying their wheelchairs for them.

"Others took the alternative route to TTSH via Toa Payoh."

Clarice said she had taken leave to bring her mother to the hospital that day so changing the appointment was not ideal.