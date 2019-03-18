Kinokuniya at Liang Court to close for good in April

It's sayonara to Kinokuniya at Liang Court, after 36 years.

Yes, 36.

A notice put up on Kinokuniya's website states that its last day of operation at Liang Court will be on April 21, from 10.30am to 9.30pm.

The reason given for the closure is pretty generic, which is to "consolidate and channel our limited resources for better deployment amongst our other business units".



Photo: Kinokuniya.com.sg

The Japanese bookstore opened its outlet here in 1983, the first branch in Asia outside of Japan.

Its 13,000 sq ft store space is packed with 150,000 titles in English, Japanese, and Chinese, becoming a favourite haunt for otakus.

For those who remember, there's even a Bargain Alley for discounted books.

According to a 2005 Straits Times report, Kinokuniya's clientele when it first started were mainly Japanese expatriates.

Two years later, they switched up their bestseller line-up to include English titles, and this became their model for success for the local market.

The impending closure means there'll only be three outlets left in Singapore - at Ngee Ann City, Bugis Junction and Jem.

Let's hope the book chain will not go the way of Borders.

candicecai@asiaone.com