Kit to help children explore the outdoors

Mrs Shamala Ganessaraj watching as her six-year-old daughter Aarya formed patterns with pebbles, leaves and twigs - items collected from outdoors - at Fort Canning Park yesterday.

A resource kit, targeted at parents to encourage their pre-schoolers to pick up new skills while exploring the great outdoors, was launched yesterday.

Parents, using the activity cards provided in the kit, can guide their children into creating their own hanging mobiles using leaves of different sizes and patterns.

They can also teach their children how to identify garden spices, with one of the guides provided.

Called Creative Conversations: The Scent Of Spices (Parents' Edition), the kit also includes a map pinpointing locations, such as the Bukit Timah Nature Reserve, Marina Barrage and Geylang Serai, as places that parents can take their children to for these activities.