Kitten allegedly stuffed in container by worker at Tuas canteen; case referred to AVS

A case of animal abuse has been referred to the authorities after the suspected perpetrator's manager allegedly refused to cooperate with the Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals' (SPCA) investigations.

SPCA said they received a report about a kitten that had allegedly been shoved into a plastic container and rolled around repeatedly, according a Facebook post on Monday (June 23).

The informant, a colleague of the suspected perpetrator, told SPCA the incident occurred at a workers' canteen at Tech Park Crescent in Tuas on March 26 between 9.45pm and 10.30pm.

According to the informant, the site supervisor was reportedly aware of the abuse.

Speaking to AsiaOne, Aarthi Sankar, executive director of SPCA, said that the SPCA conducted an unannounced inspection on April 1 after receiving the report on March 29.

During the inspection, they were informed that the cat had been released.

SPCA inspectors issued a stern warning to the worker involved, but were unable to conduct further investigations as the manager allegedly refused to cooperate and provide CCTV footage.

The society subsequently escalated the issue to the Animal and Veterinary Service (AVS) for a follow-up.

SPCA also urged the public to report any cases of animal abuse and to provide potential evidence such as photos and videos to the authorities.

Animals and Birds Act under review

Under the Animals and Birds Act, first-time offenders convicted of animal cruelty can be jailed for up to 18 months, fined up to $15,000, or both.

Subsequent offenders may face a fine of up to $30,000, a jail term of up to three years, or both.

At a media briefing on June 3, the National Parks Board (NParks) also said that it is conducting a review of the Animals and Birds Act with stakeholders, including a review to increase penalties such as fines, imprisonment terms and disqualification orders to ensure effective deterrence against animal welfare offences.

AsiaOne has contacted AVS for comments.

